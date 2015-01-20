The Century Times Online Newspaper ha now move to The Century Times. We have expanded into a magazine and currently accepting submissions for articles and artwork. Please come join us on our new adventure!
See ya there!
TCT Staff
The Century Times Online Newspaper ha now move to The Century Times. We have expanded into a magazine and currently accepting submissions for articles and artwork. Please come join us on our new adventure!
See ya there!
TCT Staff
Kiana Williams | Staff Writer
When I was in fourth grade, I threw myself down a flight of stairs to avoid taking a geography test. About a split second after I jumped, I realized that I had made a terrible, terrible decision; I hit the first step with a loud thud and tumbled the rest of the way down, collecting dirt as I rolled like a human broom. When I finally reached the feet of the stairs, several students and teachers rushed to me and tried to help me to my feet. As I rose, I felt a deep shame wash over my body, but I still couldn’t help but think: It was worth it. Continue reading
Kiana Williams | Staff Writer
Here at The Century Times, we are dedicated to preserving the memory of great literary works of the past. We recognize, however, that in this busy world that we live in, it can be hard to find the time to actually sit down and read them. That is why we have taken it upon ourselves to write classy, sophisticated modern day retellings of the classics for your enjoyment. We begin this thrilling journey with Shakespeare’s most famous play, Hamlet.
You’re welcome. Continue reading
Lisa Erickson | Columnist
I hadn’t been feeling well for weeks. I felt like I had some sort of stomach flu. I was nauseated; tired all the time, and my body ached—something was very wrong. After pressure from my family, I finally made an appointment to see the doctor. Continue reading
Jacob Bernier | Staff Writer
Century College’s Native American Student Association is once again active and looking for members, thanks to the new head of the club, Marisa Deloye, an 18 year old psychology major.
Mark Dresel | Staff Writer
“One, two, three, and four” she proclaims softly, tapping the top of her teeth with a small finger. “Mommy! I have 22 because I’m missing these two, see?” This scene is being played out all over the United States. It’s both a time of extreme happiness for parents, and a not-so-friendly reminder that if they want to keep their children smiling, they will need to go without for a few months. This is a dilemma faced throughout the nation by underprivileged and immigrant families who want to make sure their children have the best start in life. Continue reading
Keesha Webb | Staff Writer
I am bi-racial, mixed with black and white, so growing up for me was a little different than being purely black or purely white. Despite being half and half, I was always only considered black because my skin is darker than what is accepted as white. My father taught me, as I later came to learn, that most black parents teach their children (especially males) to behave differently when encountering law enforcement, and to give law enforcement no excuse to harm you. Being black, you are usually seen as a threat just on principle alone of the pigment of your skin and that little voice that whispers to many, the assumptions that black males are violent, unpredictable, and usually have something to hide. Continue reading
Interested in meeting people who share a similar passion for science and engineering? Are you currently an engineering student that has questions concerning the engineering program or the career field of engineering in general? Come join the Engineering Club. We welcome anybody who wants to learn more about engineering. Continue reading
Benjamin Goodspeed | Staff Writer
On July 4 1776 we as a nation officially declared our independence from British rule, thus establishing the governing rules that we carry with us to this very day. Our forefathers had dreams of a free country, where the masses possessed the power and had control. A country where people were free to govern themselves, free from the control of a dominating monarchy, free to determine their own fate. A country where the people were not controlled by the thoughts and whims of a single individual, but where people were free to dictate what was best for themselves. Continue reading
R. Michael Aguirre | Photography Editor
The Midwest is home to an almost mythical, dying breed; the American Cowboy. But, all hope is not lost in the ever dying off of the ranchers and farmers, who have long practiced the true lifestyle that most of us only imagine as a sport of Western men and women. It’s easy to ignore the idea of that lifestyle as we commute up and down the freeways of technology and concrete to work, school and wherever else we’re going down these highways of life. Continue reading