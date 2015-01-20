Keesha Webb | Staff Writer

I am bi-racial, mixed with black and white, so growing up for me was a little different than being purely black or purely white. Despite being half and half, I was always only considered black because my skin is darker than what is accepted as white. My father taught me, as I later came to learn, that most black parents teach their children (especially males) to behave differently when encountering law enforcement, and to give law enforcement no excuse to harm you. Being black, you are usually seen as a threat just on principle alone of the pigment of your skin and that little voice that whispers to many, the assumptions that black males are violent, unpredictable, and usually have something to hide. Continue reading →